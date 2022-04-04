There are objections to PDP's fixed amount (N21 million) for the expression of interest form for the governorship seat

An aspirant of the PDP in Katsina, Engr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, has lamented that the form is too expensive

Darma added that by fixing the form at that amount, the PDP is invariably teaching politicians to steal

Katsina - Engr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, a gubernatorial aspirant in Katsina on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the fact that the opposition is selling its expression of interest form at N21 million.

In Darma's opinion, the PDP is indirectly teaching aspirants to steal when they eventually get into office, as the among is, according to him, the salary of a governor for 10 months, Vanguard reports.

Darma said he cannot buy the form for N21 million (Photo: pleasantlibrary.org)

The governorship aspirant who said the sum can be increased to N100 million if nothing is done lamented that the trend will breed slavery and godfatherism in the ruling class.

Fielding questions from journalists in the state on Saturday, April 1, he wailed:

“What are they trying to tell the contestants? They are teaching them to steal when they come into the office. This is corruption playing out but people are just folding their hands and not saying anything. If we fail to protest now next time it might rise up to N100 million.

"What this means is that whoever is qualified and interested in contesting for governorship under the PDP must have a Godfather that will be able to give him that money and if you eventually win and become Governor you will become a slave to the Godfather who will do whatever he likes with you. However, if you manage to pay the money and you lose in the election, you will become impoverished..."

Speaking on, Darma claimed that only corrupt civil servants and politicians can buy the form which was sold for N6 million during the 2019 general elections.

50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25-30 years, 11 other resolutions approved by PDP

The PDP had approved the reduction of nomination fee for youths in the party by 50 percent.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said that all youth between the ages of 25 and 30-years who plan to vie for various elective positions would pay 50 percent of the nomination fee.

Ologunagba in the statement seen by Legit.ng noted that the decision of the party was made available in a communique issued at end of the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP.

