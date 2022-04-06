Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has met with other presidential aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP

The PDP aspirants visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt ahead of the party's presidential primary

Those at the meeting include: Senator Bala Mohammed, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Dr. Bukola Saraki

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike met with other presidential aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) behind closed-doors at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

In attendance at the meeting were Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and his Sokoto State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as well as a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and a former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Wike has met with other presidential aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting, Wike stated that their interest was to ensure that there is unity in the party.

The Rivers State governor said the presidential aspirants were also interested in making Nigerians happy by developing a formidable strategy that will enable the PDP coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of government because Nigerians are patiently waiting.

“And I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.”

Also speaking, former Senate President Saraki said their discussion was on identifying the best available way in ensuring that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

Saraki said: “We are aware that Nigerians now look up to the PDP as the only option that will provide the needed direction for the country.

“We are here to have a discussion and we just finished talking about how best way for us to reunite our party, bring unity among all those who are aspiring to lead this country under PDP.

“We all realise the importance of this and PDP is the only option ready to redirect this country in the right direction and bring progress and provide a better future for our people.

“We have been to some of the other states and today we are here with Governor of Rivers State, a key stakeholder of this party to discuss frankly.

“He has given us his views and make some suggestions and we will continue to work with that as we move away from here. But the key thing is unity, the key thing is to put the country first and put the party first.”

