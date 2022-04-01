Nigeria's former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, has asked citizens to avoid voting for certain presidential aspirants

Obasanjo said aspirants claiming that their presidential forms were bought by youths are liars who should not be voted for

The former president made the comment while speaking at a conference in Lagos organised in honour of a clergyman

Lagos - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants claiming that some political or youth groups bought their nomination forms for them.

Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to reject presidential aspirants lying about how they got their forms. Photo credit: @africaceoforum

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo made the comment in Lagos during a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Itua Ighodalo.

Daily Trust quoted him as saying:

“Today, they are paying N40million. Some of them (aspirants) even said it is some youths who bought it for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In fact anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn’t vote for him. Which youths gathered N40million? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don’t need to lie to us.”

Presidential forms have been bought for some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants in the last few weeks including Obasanjo's former deputy, Atiku Abubakar, and immediate past Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Others are Sokoto state governor; Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Amyim, and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi.

2023: Human rights activists buy presidential form for Udom Emmanuel

On the same day Obasanjo made the comment, members of the popular Brekete family show on Human Rights Radio Abuja purchased a presidential nomination form of the PDP for Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.

While the group was buying the form at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, March 29, the governor's media aide, Aniekeme Finbarr, streamed it live on his Facebook page.

2023: Young professionals buy PDP presidential form for Peter Obi

Recall that a coalition of groups under the auspices of Like Minds for Peter Obi, on Thursday, March 31 obtained the PDP presidential expression of interest and nominations form for Obi.

Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, leader of the group, Ekene Nwakuche, revealed that the decision to obtain forms for the former governor was borne out of sheer concern for the nation’s dismal trajectory.

According to him, Obi presidency would, among other things, minimise the cost of governance, freeing up revenue for widescale development.

2023: We saved N2 billion to sponsor Amaechi’s presidential campaign, says Group

In a related development, a group known as Bridge Builders Initiative For Green Nigeria, has announced that its members have saved N2 billion to sponsor the presidential campaign of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in 2023.

The group also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the minister of transportation to declare his interest in the 2023 presidential election.

The pro-APC group further instituted a competition among Nigerians, saying anyone who successfully convinces Amaechi to join the presidential race will get a reward of N10 million.

Source: Legit.ng