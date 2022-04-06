The wife of Willie Obiano, the immediate past governor of Anambra state has indicated her interest to contest a senatorial seat

Ebele Obiano has made it known that she would be running for the position of lawmaker representing Anambra North senatorial district

Despite being in the news for receiving a slap from Bianca Ojukwu, Ebele purchased her expression of interest and nomination forms from the party secretariat

The former First Lady of Anambra state, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has made official moves to secure the Anambra North senatorial seat.

Legit.ng gathered that the former First Lady purchased an expression of interest and nomination form to contest for the position which is currently being occupied by Senator Stella Oduah.

Ebele Obiano has purchased forms to contest for a senatorial seat in Anambra. Photo: @MichaelOkwegba

Source: Twitter

Intending to run on the same party in which her husband, Willie secured the governor seat, Ebele bought her forms from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the ruling party in Anambra state.

Ebele Obiano's plan for Ndi Anambra, southeast region

A video seen on a micro-blogging site, Twitter captured Ebele promising members of APGA that she would not just represent Anambra North at the Red Chambers but also the entire Ala Igbo (southeast region).

In the video which was seen by Legit.ng Ebele assured that like the Niger Delta region has the Niger Delta Development Commission, she would work towards a commission that can see to the affairs of the southeast zone.

Before leaving the venue where she picked up her form and met with the leaders of APGA, Ebele also presented a token - in a white envelope - to the people. She described the token as 'Oji' popularly referred to as Kola in the southeast region.

Elite slap: Soludo gives 'perfect' description of Bianca Ojukwu, Ebele Obiano debacle

The inaugural slap given to the former first lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano, by Bianca Ojukwu was described as comic.

The description was given by the governor of the state, Professor Charles Soludo on Tuesday, March 22, during an interview.

Soludo said at no point did the incident distract the process of signing of the oath of allegiance at his handover ceremony.

4 days after receiving 'elite slap' from Bianca Ojukwu, Obiano's wife finally speaks

Ebelechukwu Obiano had reacted to the 'inaugural slap' she received from a former beauty queen Bianca Ojukwu.

The wife of the former governor of Anambra state said she only went to exchange pleasantries with the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu's widow but received a slap in return.

Ebele said she is yet to understand why the former beauty queen had so much anger and hate which she passed on to her in a slap at Soludo's inauguration ceremony.

