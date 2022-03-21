Ebelechukwu Obiano has finally reacted to the 'inaugural slap' she received from a former beauty queen Bianca Ojukwu

The wife of the former governor of Anambra state said she only went to exchange pleasantries with the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu's widow but received a slap in return

Ebele said she is yet to understand why the former beauty queen had so much anger and hate which she passed on to her in a slap at Soludo's inauguration ceremony

Exactly four days after the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu slapped the wife of the former governor of Anambra state, the latter has released a statement.

Recall that several videos released online captured Ebelechukwu Obiano receiving a slap from Bianca Ojukwu during the inauguration ceremony of Chukwuma Soludo, the new governor of Anambra on Thursday, March 17.

In the video, Ebelechukwu was seen to have left her seat and walked up to Bianca who was seated about five meters away from her to engage in an altercation.

Ebele Obiano has said that she only went to greet Bianca Ojukwu during Soludo's inauguration but received a slap Photo: Ebelechukwu Obiano

This action by Ebele led to her receiving a slap from Bianca and subsequently, the former governor's wife rained vile words at Ojukwu's video despite several attempts by many people to separate the 'fight'.

However, in a statement released on Monday, March 21, Ebele said contrary to reports, she had left her seat to greet Bianca but ended up receiving a slap from her (Bianca).

PM News reports that the statement which was released by Chidiebele Obika, an aide to the former governor’s wife said, all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters.

The statement added that Ebele was surprised at Bianca's response to her greeting with a slap and a push.

Pondering on what could have brought about the much anger and vile from Bianca, Obika said it is unbelievable that a former diplomat was unable to “manage herself in public”.

The statement added that Ebele did not bother returning the slap but rather she walked away in utter bewilderment.

Inaugural slap: Obiano’s wife was drunk with whisky when she verbally attacked me, Bianca Ojukwu speaks

Bianca Ojukwu has opened up more on the circumstances that led to the brawl between her and Ebele Ebiano, wife of the ex-Anambra governor, Willie Obiano

The widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the former First Lady of Anambra was drunk when she verbally attacked at Soludo's inauguration.

Bianca added that Mrs Obiano also attempted to remove her head tie, which made her slap the former First Lady to defend herself.

Igbo youths call for arrest, prosecution of Obiano’s wife

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, had called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Ebelechukwu Obiano.

COSEYL, in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem, and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs Obiano.

The group said Mrs Obiano has desecrated the temple and honour of the entire Igbo nation, and she has to be disciplined in accordance with the offence she has committed."

