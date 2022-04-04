A deadly attack has been carried out by gunmen in Anambra state and officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who were on duty post were gunned down

Reports indicate that the incident occurred along the Igbokwu-Ezinifite-Uga link road located around Aguata local government area and the newly sworn-in Anambra state governor Charles Soludo hails from the local government

In recent times, the state has become the hot zone of deadly attacks by gunmen in the southeastern region of the country

Gunmen have killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra state.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 3, along Igboukwu -Ezinifite -Uga road in Aguata local government area around 2.30 pm.

An eyewitness disclosed that the vehicle of the Commission’s officials was not torched, The Nation reports.

The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi. Photo credit: Anambra Broadcasting Service

What happened

The hoodlums burnt a section of Nnewi South local government area, ukpor in the state on Thursday, March 31, killing a security guard.

On Friday, April 1, another set of gunmen stormed Amichi in Nnewi South, burnt the police station and killed an unspecified number of policemen.

The killed FRSC officials were said to be in their duty posts when the attack occurred.

Anambra FRSC spokesperson Margret Enabe, told the news outlet that the report was still sketchy for her to confirm the incident.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad development.

Anyanwu Caleb wrote:

"If care is not taken, EFCC is next in Owerri.

"Violence is bad, taken but our commissions should condemn it first."

Hero Ifebuche Agaba said:

"Since Sunday and Margaret Enabe is yet to confirm the sad development..."

Rejoice Dean asked,

"What is happening to my state ?

Nandia Chichi wrote:

"Blame the government on all the happenings and also blame those uniform men for not listening to warnings, unknown gunmen are against anything uniform from Nigeria government, police, army and others have killed us too much, injustice was so much in the system. Unknown gunmen doesn't kill innocent people, their Target is government and it's forces."

Orahii Peter Fanyam said:

"Sense has left many of these terrorists in Anambara. Now everyone is not safe."

De Mandate said:

"Normal level, last last e go reach all corners."

Tripple Hope prayed:

" Imo and anambra state don turn the North of East. May God help them."

Prince Gabriel Enweremosi wrote:

"When Some prophet is saying dialogue now...some politicians feels there talking rubbish ....."

