The inuagural slap given to the former first lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano, by Bianca Ojukwu has bee described as comic

The description was governor by the state, Professor Charles Soludo on Tuesday, March 22, during an interview

Soludo said at no point did the incident distract the process of signing of oath of allegiance at his handover ceremony

The new governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has described the debacle between a widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chuwkuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and the immediate past first lady of Anambra state Ebele Obiano as comic.

Soludo while speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, March 22, said the clash between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele held no interest to him except for its comic value.

Soludo said the incident between Bianca Ojukwu and Ebele Obiano at his inuaguration only has comic value Photo: Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

The governor said contrary to suggestions across several quarters that the incident between the two women was a distraction to his inaugural ceremony, Soludo said there is the possibilities that there would be movies and songs from the debacle.

His words:

"(It's) the comedy that has emerged from it all that I have enjoyed. There is no distraction whatsoever. I think it was meant to be.

"Sometime to come, there will even be some movies or comedies and even a song out of that."

The governor also said that he barely noticed what went on between Bainca and Ebele because he was engrossed in the process of signing the oath of allegiance when it happened.

He added:

"As you saw, I didn't even notice much of what happened. I think it happened while I was going to sign the oath of allegiance. It was just like a one-second thing.

"I turned again and continued signing my thing and I have not had one minute discussing it other than the comic relief you see posted. We are intensely focused on what we must deliver to our people.''

