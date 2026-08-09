Sweden is set to introduce a formal citizenship test covering the Swedish language and knowledge of Swedish society from August 2026

Applicants aged between 16 and 66 must demonstrate language skills at specific CEFR levels unless they qualify for an exemption

Those who cannot present approved qualifications will be invited by the Swedish Migration Agency to sit the new citizenship test

Sweden is rolling out a formal citizenship test for adults seeking to become Swedish nationals, with the first phase set to launch in August 2026.

The Swedish Migration Agency has confirmed that all applicants between the ages of 16 and 66 must prove they have a working knowledge of both the Swedish language and Swedish society.

Sweden introduces citizenship test, lists 3 categories of foreigners exempted. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from Sweden citizenship test

A limited group of people are exempt from this requirement:

1. Stateless individuals born in Sweden who are under 21 years old and

2. Nordic citizens applying for Swedish citizenship.

3. Those with a disability or other qualifying circumstances.

What language requirement covers

Language proficiency is assessed using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, known as CEFR. Applicants are required to demonstrate reading and listening comprehension at a B1 level, while speaking and writing skills must meet at least an A2 standard.

There are several ways to satisfy this requirement without taking the new citizenship test. Accepted qualifications include a passing grade in Swedish or Swedish as a second language from Year 9 of compulsory school, from upper secondary school, from adult education programmes, or from the highest level of the municipal Swedish for immigrants course, known as SFI.

A pass mark in the Tisus test, which is specifically designed to assess the level of Swedish needed for higher education in Sweden, is also accepted. Other Swedish language proficiency tests that provide a high degree of certainty about a person's functional language skills may also qualify.

How Sweden citizenship test works

For those who cannot provide any of the approved qualifications, the citizenship test offers an alternative route. The test on Swedish society knowledge will be available from August 2026.

The language component of the test will not be available until autumn 2027 at the earliest. During this transition period, Swedish citizenship applicants without approved educational credentials can demonstrate their language proficiency through the Tisus test or through other tests such as Folkuniversitet's Swedex, provided these give a reliable measure of functional Swedish.

Applicants will not need to seek out the test themselves. Once it becomes available, the Swedish Migration Agency will send direct invitations to those who have not met the knowledge requirements through any other approved route.

The knowledge of Swedish society component follows a similar pattern, with accepted qualifications drawn from social studies courses completed at primary school, upper secondary school, or through the Komvux adult education programme.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng