Some groups have unanimously adopted Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as their consensus candidate as Nigerian president come 2023

The civil society groups and APC support groups expressed confidence that Tinubu will change the fortunes of the country

The groups also stated that a vote for Tinubu will be a reward for the support he gave President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019

FCT, Abuja - Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) as well scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) support groups on Tuesday, April 5 in Abuja unanimously adopted Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best choice to emerge as Nigerian president come 2023.

The various groups under the Tinubu Grassroots support Coalition as well as the APC Core supporters network at a joint meeting in the Nigerian capital said it's high time Nigerians vote wisely so as to avoid all the mistakes of the past.

The guest speaker at the event attended by a Legit.ng reporter, Professor Yaki Katuka said Tinubu emerging as the next president will assist a lot in redefining the fortunes of the country.

While urging Nigerians to support Tinubu’s ambition, Katuka said it will ensure the emergence of a better and more prosperous country

He said:

“May I call on Nigerians to join us, as we work hand in hand in the journey to build the country of our dream. We solicit your cooperation and partnership to let this happen.”

While endorsing the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, he said the entire northern Nigeria was behind Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

He said the time was ripe for the north to pay back Tinubu for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019.

His words:

“Northern Nigeria has no option but to support the Yoruba race and Tinubu. If I ask you to give the name of one person who supported the northern candidature of Muhammadu Buhari, it will be Tinubu.

“It is time for us to show whether we are truly sons of our parents or not. This is the time and we are with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

On his part, a University don, Professor Okpe Okpe said among all those who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency, Tinubu is the most qualified considering his track record as a two-term governor of Lagos state.

He said Tinubu has the capacity and resources to contest for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that about 200 groups from the north-central part of the country on Monday, March 21, gave reasons why they want Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The groups under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting, said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated an interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups also said Tinubu remains their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

In the same vein, some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, on Thursday, March 24 held a prayer session for Tinubu, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The Christian preachers said the decision to pray for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor was informed by the Holy Spirit.

They offered prayers for the will of God for Senator Tinubu's presidential ambition to come to fruition at the rally which was also well-attended by their followers.

