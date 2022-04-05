Some members of the opposition party have visited the governor of Akwa Ibom at the state's Government House

The party members during the visit called for a consensus presidential candidate for the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election

According to the presidential hopefuls, the unity of Nigeria and that of the party is key to development and growth of the coutnry

Three presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party have called for a consensus arrangement by the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The aspirants include a former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and the governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed.

Making the demand during a visit to the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel on Tuesday, April 5, the trio said they have resolved to put the interest of Nigeria above all.

Represented by the former Senate president, the presidential aspirants said the meeting was to brief the governor and one of the party’s presidential hopefuls over their plans for Nigeria.

Saraki said they have been touring the entire states of the nation and meeting with key stakeholders to brief them of their intention to find ways to unite Nigerians.

Nigeria first for the aspirants

He also said the trio is focused on putting the country and the party first while bringing to fore their intention to have a consensus arrangement.

His words:

"Because that is what we believe will make the party stronger. We’ve all agreed that where we are now in Nigeria, it has become very critical that we prepare well for 2023 and we can only do that when we are selfless and united. That’s why we are here."

Saraki also expressed optimism that only the PDP can reverse the hardship and insecurity currently plaguing Nigerians.

