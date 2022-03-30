Contrary to news reports, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governors Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal of Bauchi and Sokoto states are still in the contest for Nigeria's number one seat

This was disclosed by the director-general of the Saraki Campaign Council Earl Onaiwu on Wednesday, March 30

According to Onaiwu, some mischievous individuals planted the reports out of their desperation to clinch the presidential ticket in a deceitful manner

The Campaign Council of Bukola Saraki has debunked reports that the former Senate President, the governors of Sokoto and Bauchi states, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed have stepped down from the 2023 presidential race.

Earl Onaiwu, the director-general of the Saraki Campaign Council said that the report that the trio had tossed their ambition to contest for presidency in 2023 is false.

Onaiwu said this while reacting to a publication by an online newspaper, thewhistler.ng, that Saraki, Bala and Tambuwal had stepped down from the presidential race for Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

Contrary to reports, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed are still contesting for the 2023 presidency. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Twitter

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Onaiwu warned that the story was planted by those who are desperate to obtain the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by deceit.

Describing the report as sheer mischief, the campaign council DG said:

“For clarity purposes, our candidate and three other aspirants met with vice president Atiku on Monday with the sole objective to inform him of their push toward a consensus candidate for the party.

“At that meeting, there was no talk of any of the aspirants stepping down as it is yet premature. Therefore, finding a planted story smacks of desperation and ill-intention."

Saraki's political qualifications

Continuing, Onaiwu boasted that Saraki is highly qualified for the PDP presidential as a former two-term governor, chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He added that having led the Eighth Senate, Saraki is the most engaging and result-oriented Senate President and a former presidential aspirant Nigeria has ever had.

His words:

“Also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal as former Speaker of the House of Representatives and a serving two-term governor is also qualified to be considered for the ticket.

“Last but not least is Governor Bala Mohammed, a former senator, ex-minister and a serving governor is qualified for the ticket."

"So, let no other aspirant hide under some nebulous assumption that he is overly qualified than others to be stepped down for."

Onaiwu also said that when or should there be an agreement on a consensus candidate, it would be made public.

He added:

"But until then, Senator Bukola Saraki, Tambuwal and Mohammed are still in the race.”

2023: Saraki reveals his ongoing moves before declaring for presidency

Bukola Saraki on Sunday, March 13, revealed that he will make his intention to run for the presidency known soon.

The former Kwara governor said at the moment he is making serious consultations with stakeholders of the PDP.

Saraki added that he is also waiting to know which geopolitical region will get the party's presidential ticket.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki gives Buhari's ministers important advice

Meanwhile, Saraki had called on all ministers and other public office holders seeking electoral positions in the 2023 general elections to resign.

Saraki said this after a meeting of the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) with the zonal and state youth leaders at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said there is no basis for anyone to remain in an appointed office while contesting for an elective office.

Source: Legit.ng