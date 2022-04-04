An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to take legal action against the party

Ayoola Falola accused the opposition party of increasing the cost of the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms in favour of the rich

According to Falola, the high price for forms is an unjust way to encourage oligarchy by the party against aspirants, especially the young people

The opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be in for a legal battle following concerns raised by a presidential aspirant, Ayoola Falola.

Leadership reports that Falola had threatened legal action against the PDP over the high cost of its expression of interest and nomination form.

Ayoola Falola has threatened legal action against the PDP over the party's high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms. Photo: Ayoola Falola

Source: Facebook

Making a case for many members of the PDP with lower sources of income, Falola said the fee for the party's nomination and expression of interest forms are biased towards to rich.

Falola, a member of PDP in Ward 12, Ibadan South West local government area of Oyo state further threatened legal action should the party fail to appropriate administrative remedies to reduce the cost of the forms.

In a petition sent to the national leadership of the PDP, the presidential aspirant of the party warned that the high cost of the forms is inconsistent with the financial realities in Nigeria today.

Falola also said that the high cost of the party forms ahead of the 2023 general elections was either pegged at such a rate to serve as a tool for crowd control or an unjust way to encourage oligarchy.

His words:

"That the nomination form fees are being unjustly used to ensure only the rich can get the nomination of the party which contravenes the aims and objectives of the party as enshrined in the party constitution, section 7 subsection 2g states that ‘The party shall strive to promote an egalitarian society founded on freedom, equity and justice”

2023: PDP's N21m guber form is teaching us to steal, party aspirant

There are objections to PDP's fixed amount (N21 million) for the expression of interest form for the governorship seat.

An aspirant of the PDP in Katsina, Engr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, lamented that the form is too expensive,

Darma added that by fixing the form at that amount, the PDP is invariably teaching politicians to steal.

50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25-30 years, 11 other resolutions approved by PDP

The PDP had approved the reduction of nomination fees for youths in the party by 50 per cent.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said that all youth between the ages of 25 and 30-years who plan to vie for various elective positions would pay 50 per cent of the nomination fee.

Ologunagba in the statement seen by Legit.ng noted that the decision of the party was made available in a communique issued at end of the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP.

