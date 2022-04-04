An aspirant for the House of Representatives from Kogi state, Austin Okai, has made a pledge to his people

Okai, who met some delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bassa area of the state, said his constituents need good representation

The PDP chieftain noted that the new electoral law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari would assist the 2023 election

Kogi - Austin Okai, an aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district of Kogi state in the House of Representatives ahead of 2023, has said that he would be the voice of his constituents if given the mandate to represent them.

Legit.ng reports that Okai is a chieftain of the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the north-central state.

A House of Reps aspirant, Austin Okai has promised the people of the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency of Kogi state a good representation. Credit: Austin Okai.

Source: UGC

The leading House of Representatives aspirant also disclosed that it would not be business as usual, particularly for the good people of the Bassa local government area if he assumes the legislative seat on their behalf.

Okai disclosed this while addressing the PDP delegates in Oguma, the headquarters of Bassa LGA of the state.

Dekina/Bassa federal constituency is one of the three federal constituencies in the Kogi East senatorial district of the state.

He said:

“The people of Bassa are special to Kogi state and Nigeria at large because of the local government's strategic location and its conducive environment for agricultural activities capable of helping in addressing the fact that Nigeria has not been able to attain self-sufficiency in food production and food security."

The House of Representatives hopeful emphasised on academic performance of the good people of Bassa.

I will address unemployment in my constituency

Speaking on the high rate of unemployment, the PDP stalwart stressed that the only way to address the issue is to have a representative who understands their plight and has the capacity to amplify their voices at the national level.

He lamented the fact that Bassa local government is only being recognised during the election and not being remembered for the dividend of democracy.

He advised the party delegates against mortgaging the future of their children and the youths insisting that he is "the best for the job" as the voice of the people would be heard at the national level if given a chance to clinch the PDP ticket.

Okai said that with the new electoral act amended, the popularity would count in who wins the general election, adding that the PDP must not risk the opportunity of getting back to power by giving tickets to some aspirants who would only come around during the election.

He insisted that he has been there for the masses even without their mandate and that he would do more with their mandate.

Okai further stated:

"A lawmaker must have a lobbying power and negotiating capacity to attract job opportunity for his constituency and a sound voice to speak on their behalf."

Austin Okai says he will House of Reps election in Kogi

Source: Legit.ng