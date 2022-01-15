There is a strong indication that northern candidates will have to canvas for votes from only the region in the 2023 presidential election

This is as southern stakeholders have vowed never to throw their weight behind any northerner in the coming election

The Southern and Middle Belt Forum is vehemently arguing that it is time for the presidency to go to the south

Northern politicians who are eyeing the presidential seat in 2023 will not be getting support from the southern part of Nigeria during the coming general elections.

Such politicians include chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) like Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal and Rabiu Kwakwanso.

The southern group said no northerner will get support from its fold

Source: Facebook

In a communique on Thursday, January 13, seen by Punch, the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, consisting of Yoruba Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; and the Middle Belt Forum, have vowed never to lend support to any political party that field northern candidates ahead of the presidential election.

Among those who signed the document were Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo (leader of Afenifere), Prof. George Obiozor (President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo), and Pogu Bitrus (National President, Middle Belt Forum), The Nation reports.

In their argument, the elder statesmen maintained that for years the north has enjoyed power at the national level, and in order to allow for fairness and the spirit of democracy in a multicultural setting like Nigeria, the presidency should shift to the south.

They stated:

“The northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the office of the Presidency of the country for the full statutory period of eight years by 2023, hence, the Presidency should rotate to the South.

“Therefore, we unequivocally, and in full resolve, call on all political parties in the country to zone their presidential tickets to the South and advise that any political party that does not zone its presidential ticket to the South should not expect support from the four regions.”

