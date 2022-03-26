BREAKING: Yakubu Dogara withdraws from APC national deputy chairman race, gives reason
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has withdrawn from the race to be the APC national deputy chairman (north).
Hon. Dogara made his decision known in a letter circulated to journalists including a Legit.ng reporter.
He said his decision was borne out of the need to respect the decision of Governor Babagana Zulum and Senator Kashim Shettima who both endorsed Senator Abubakar Kyari for the position.
