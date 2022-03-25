On Friday, March 25, the United States sanctioned six Nigerians by adding them to the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons.

According to the statement released by Department of States spokesperson Ned Price, the sanctioned Nigerians "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Boko Haram."

The US has blacklisted six Nigerians for funding the Boko Haram terrorist group. Photo credits: Thierry Monasse, Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Here are their names:

Abdurrahman Ado Musa Salihu Yusuf Adamu Bashir Ali Yusuf Muhammed Ibrahim Isa Ibrahim Ali Alhassan Surajo Abubakar Muhammad

The sanctioned Nigerians earlier convicted in UAE

The US in the statement explained its action followed the United Arab Emirates’ prosecutions, convictions, and designations of the listed Nigerians for supporting terrorism.

Legit.ng notes that the sanctioned Nigerians had earlier been convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They were charged with funding a terror group (Boko Haram) by facilitating transfers of money from Dubai to Nigeria for alleged terror operations.

Two of the convicts, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu, were sentenced to life imprisonment. The other four, namely: Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were handed ten-year imprisonment respectively.

Buhari's government uncovers 96 Boko Haram, ISWAP sponsors

In another report, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, February 3, said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Mohammed at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari also revealed that the NFIU had exposed 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, 123 firms, and 33 bureaux de change linked with insurgency.

The minister disclosed that the agency also identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven accomplices, adding that 45 of the suspects will soon be prosecuted.

Why FG must reveal Boko Haram sponsors, Middle Belt leaders reveal

Legit.ng also previously reported that the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) called on the federal government to reveal the identities of the sponsors of the Boko Haram terrorists terrorising the country.

The forum was especially making reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators accused of funding the terrorists.

The MBF said the FG had to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

Source: Legit.ng