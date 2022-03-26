No doubt, the EFCC is on top of its game in getting hold of corrupt former public servants in Nigeria

The anti-grant agency on Friday, March 25, arraigned by the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja a former military administrator of Bayelsa, Lt. Colonel Paul Edor Obi (Rtd.)

Lt. Colonel Obi was dragged to court by the commission with two other defendants for fraud and forgery

Ikeja, Lagos - Lt. Colonel Paul Edor Obi (Rtd.), the former military administrator of Beayelsa state between 1998 to 1999 under General Abdulsalami Abubakar has been arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Lt. Colonel Obi was brought before Justice Mojisola Dada on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and possession and use of the false document on Friday, March 25, Leadership reports.

Lt. Colonel Paul Edor Obi was arraigned by the EFCC in a Lagos court (Photo: The Nation)

The lawsit was made at the Ikeja court by the Economic and Finiancial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent and Vanguard added.

The EFCC, through its lawyer, Franklin Ofoma, also brought before the court a former staff of Oceanic Bank, Felix Onyakhamoh and one Adewale Mesioye.

According to Ofoma, the defendants forged a form CAC 2A Return of Allotment of Dreamworld Leisures Limited sometime in 2021 in Lagos.

Part of the suit read:

“Paul Obi, Onyakhamoh and Mesioye sometime in 2021 in Lagos, with intent to defraud knowingly forged a document title ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990 Company Limited By Shares, Special Resolution of DreamWorld Leisure Limited Dated 10th day of September 2020.

“Paul Obi, Onyakhamoh and Mesioye, sometimes in 2022 in Lagos, with intent to defraud knowingly used a false document titled: ‘The Federal Republic of Nigeria companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990 Company Limited By Shares, Special Resolution of Dream World Leisure Limited dated 10th day of September 2020 at the Corporate Affairs Commission."

