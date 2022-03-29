Mixed reactions have continued to trail the emergence of the newly elected chairman of the ruling APC, senators, Abdullahi Adamu and his deputy, Senator Abubakar Kyari

Both Nigerian Senators have been asked to vacate their seats in the Senate following their new position in the APC

This call was made by the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and some concerned lawyers, barely two days after the APC national convention

Two Nigerian senators, Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West) and Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), who were elected as the national chairman and deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been asked to resign from office, according to Sahara Reporters.

Adamu, who has been representing Nasarawa West since 2011, emerged as the national chairman of the party on Saturday during the national convention.

Like Adamu, Kyari has been in the Senate since 2015 when he was first elected to represent Borno North Senatorial District. He emerged through consensus as the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling party.

The new APC Chairman, Adamu has been receiving backlash in the polity over his emergence. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Since their emergence as key members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, tongues are wagging over their seats at the National Assembly, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It would be recalled that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni piloted the affairs of the party for 21 months as the head of its caretaker committee.

The Senator's seat

A senator’s seat will be declared vacant following the death of the lawmaker, resignation, recall demand by constituents or court pronouncement ordering INEC to withdraw his or her certificate of return.

A cross-section of lawyers spoken to expressed mixed reactions on the matter.

Professor Paul Ananaba (SAN) said although there is no straight law on a senator retaining another paid employment as it is for a governor in Section 183 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999, the senators have a moral duty to quit.

He called on the senators to give up their positions to other Nigerians who could do the job.

Falana reacts

On his part, Femi Falana (SAN) said the executive of the APC and those of the PDP are different sides of the same coin and both political parties are making a mockery of Nigerians.

PDP's reaction

Reacting to the matter, Debo Ologunagba, who is the spokesman for the PDP, said:

“It is the APC that should be bothered about whoever they choose as their leader, whether he is qualified or not, we are not worried about that.

“If the person has a corruption case against him like we have identified against the chairman, that is what concerns us, whether he is qualified or not is not for us to challenge.”

APC convention: Tinubu congratulates Adamu, Omisore, others, commends Buhari’s leadership

Meanwhile, Tinubu had congratulated the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 28, Tinubu expressed satisfaction over the conduct and the outcome of the party's national convention on Saturday.

He said the success recorded during the convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of the party in the members' collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

Tinubu said:

"I join every member of our party in congratulating the newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

"Our successful national convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of our party in our collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria."

Why Buhari deserves commendation over APC national convention

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership, lauding members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the national convention.

Source: Legit.ng