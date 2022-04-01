The 2023 presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party is one to watch out for in the coming months

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has joined the race with other presidential aspirants angling to win the party's ticket

Fayose will have to slug it out with political heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Peter Obi among others

Lagos - Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday, March 31 unfolded his ambition to serve as the next president of Nigeria on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose made the announcement in a terse statement he released debunking media reports that he had endorsed Peter Obi, another presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

Part of the statement seen by Legit.ng read:

“Reports credited to me that I endorsed Peter Obi for president and zoning of the presidency to the southeast is false.

“No doubt, I have great respect for Peter Obi as a leader and I respect his aspiration, but at no point did I endorse his presidential ambition or that the presidency be zoned to southeast.

“Rather, my take is that the presidency be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria.

“May I also state clearly that I will be seeking the ticket of the PDP to contest the next presidential election.”

2023: How Fayose endorsed Nyesom Wike in Ogun state

Interestingly, Fayose had endorsed his friend and political associate, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as the next president a few days ago in Ogun state.

Both Fayose and Wike were attending a political rally organised by Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu, who is gunning to be the next governor of the southwest state.

Nigerians react to Fayose's presidential declaration on Twitter

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the presidential declaration of Wike on social media.

Tony Eboka wrote on Twitter:

“Everyone wants to be president of Nigeria because we don't have one presently. Who will God use to rescue/save Nigeria/Nigerians?”

Temidayo Ogedengbe asks:

“Please who on earth will vote for Fayose as president of Nigeria?”

Oladimeji Animashaun wrote:

“Everybody wants to be president. Even people who can't develop their states.”

2023: Young professionals buy PDP presidential form for Peter Obi

Recall that a coalition of groups under the auspices of Like Minds for Peter Obi, on Thursday, March 31 obtained the PDP presidential expression of interest and nominations form for Obi.

Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, leader of the group, Ekene Nwakuche, revealed that the decision to obtain forms for the former governor was borne out of sheer concern for the nation’s dismal trajectory.

According to him, Obi presidency would, among other things, minimise the cost of governance, freeing up revenue for widescale development.

2023: Don't vote parties that failed in the past, presidential aspirant tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant, Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerians to ensure they do not vote for individuals or political parties associated with failure.

Speaking at a recent event in Abuja, Malik Ado-Ibrahim who is vying for the position of president on the platform of the Young Progressives party urged Nigerians not to make the same mistake they made in the past.

He further warned that Nigerians cannot afford to make another mistake in the next general election considering that the challenges bedeviling that nation have continued to stall Nigeria's development.

