One of Ayodele Fayose's children has warned the former governor of Ekiti state not to run for the office of president if he has no road map to get Nigerians out of the mess they’re in right now.

The son of ex-governor Fayose made this known via his InstaStory on Wednesday, March 30, ahead of the 2023 election.

Please sir don't

The son of former Governor Fayose has warned him not to run for president without a roadmap for Nigerians. Photo credit: @drayodelefayose, @iamfayose

Source: Instagram

Though Fayose has not indicated any interest in vying for the country's highest political office, he, has, however, been warned not to go ahead without a plan

Nigeria is indeed in a mess and needs someone who will take them out of the mess they’re in right now and Gov. Fayose’s son telling him not to run for presidency without a map to take them out of the mess is the best advice.

Ekiti governorship: Defections hit PDP as Fayose’s associates join SDP

Legit.ng previously reported that four associates of the former governor defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti state.

This comes barely three months to the governorship election. The defectors are the former attorney-generals and commissioner for justice, Owoseni Ajayi and Obafemi Adewale (SAN); ex-chief of staff Dipo Anisulowo and former commissioner for works, Kayode Oso.

The defectors said they dumped PDP to team up and support ex-Governor Segun Oni in his quest to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Ekiti 2022: PDP rejects Fayose’s ally as governor's running mate

Meanwhile, the nomination of Fayose’s ally, Funmi Ogun, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s deputy governorship candidate in the Ekiti state gubernatorial election has been rejected.

The national leadership of the opposition was not in support of her nomination because it contravened the agreement PDP reached with Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) had reached a compromise with the two factions before the primary election.

