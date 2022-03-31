Supporters of Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor have purchased a presidential form for him

Obi, 60, had earlier declared his interest to contest for the presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party

A banker turned politician, Obi contested alongside Atiku Abubakar as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of groups under the auspices of Like Minds for Peter Obi, on Thursday, March 31 obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential expression of interest and nominations form for former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi.

Speaking to journalists after obtaining the forms at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, Leader of Like Minds for Peter Obi, Ekene Nwakuche, revealed that the decision to obtain forms for Obi was borne out of sheer concern for the nation’s dismal trajectory.

Peter Obi supporters purchasing the nomination form for him at the PDP national headquarters Abuja. Photo credit: @Chude

Source: Twitter

According to him, a Peter Obi presidency would, among other things, minimise the cost of governance, freeing up revenue for widescale development.

He said:

“We don’t belong to any political party. We’re just a group of young Nigerian professionals that feel that the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance.

“We believe that if we cut down the cost of governance, the country would move in the right direction. So we want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor.

“We’re not in this thing because of any gain. We’re doing it because of our children to come. Because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we’ll be.

“If you’re from Nigeria, be it from the north, south, east, west and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there’s any other person that you’ll support than Peter Obi.”

