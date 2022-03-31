The APC has lost one of its prominent members in Imo state, Obinna Okwara to the Peoples Democratic Party

Obinna Okwara, a member of the Imo state House of Representatives has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Punch reported that Okwara made this known to newsmen on Thursday, March 31, as his defection pictures and video trended on various social media platforms.

Obinna Okwara representing Nkwerre State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly dumped the APC for PDP. Photo credit: Imo PDP Vanguard

According to the lawmaker, he has not made any official statement about his defection nor communicated on the floor of the House, The Guardian added.

Okwara who represents Nkwerre State Constituency was seen in the trending pictures and videos picking his PDP membership card.

He told journalists that he had not made any official statement about the development nor communicated on the floor of the House.

He said:

“So if I should rejoin the PDP, it is to enhance my 2023 political ambition. Remember I am a Democrat and founding member of PDP.

“But about the rumor of my defection to PDP, yes I visited my friends in PDP and had some discussions with them. Details of what transpired may be made known later.”

Okwara was among the six lawmakers whom the speaker suspended in December for what he termed unparliamentary conduct.

