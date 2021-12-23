Rabi Shinkafi, a commissioner for women and children affairs in Zamfara, is to become a commissioner in Imo state

Shinkafi told journalists on Thursday, December 23, that her resignation is not born out of ill-feelings

The former Zamfara commissioner said the decision has been discussed and finalised by both APC governors

Rabi Shinkafi, the commissioner for women and children affairs in Zamfara on Thursday, December 23, announced her decision to resign her office.

Shinkafi told newsmen on Thursday that she resigned her appointment as commissioner in Zamfara to enable her to pick another appointment as commissioner in Imo, Daily Nigerian reports.

The former Zamfar commissioner will join Governor Uzodinma soon (Photo: PM News)

Source: UGC

She denounced rumours that this is due to a strained relationship between herself and the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, PM added.

Denying the claim, Shinkafi noted that while she is grateful to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, she enjoyed a cordial relationship with him and his wife, adding that her resolve to join Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo is a matter already discussed by both state governments.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her words:

“I am immensely grateful to Gov. Bello Matawalle and his Wife, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their kindness to me and for giving me the opportunity to serve Zamfara in different capacities.

“All the speculations in the social media about my resignation are completely false; it was just work of mischief-makers.

“I have a perfect and cordial relationship with the governor and his wife. I consider them as my family and they were in the picture of my going to Imo.

“Both Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Matawalle discussed it as fellow All Progressives Congress governors and as friends too."

30,000 Bandits Operating Across Zamfara State, Government Confesses

Meanwhile, the number of bandits operating in Zamfara state had been revealed by the state government. This was disclosed by Ibrahim Dosara, the commissioner of Information.

According to him, about 2,619 people have been killed in various attacks by bandits. He said the deaths were recorded in the state between 2011 and 2019.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Friday, April 2, in Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng