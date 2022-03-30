A new development has emerged in the PDP as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 presidential election

Doyin Okupe, one of the aspirants on the platform of the major opposition party, has withdrawn from the race

The PDP chieftain, after announcing his decision to quit the race, declared his support for another aspirant, Peter Obi

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dr Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe was one of the aspirants who had earlier indicated an interest in the presidency on the platform of the PDP.

Dokupe said all southern presidential aspirants in the PDP should step down for Peter Obi. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Doyin Okupe

Daily Trust reported that the PDP chieftain, however, announced his decision to quit at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, March 30.

2023: Okupe backs Peter Obi

Okupe said he and his supporters would be supporting the candidacy of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, to fly the PDP ticket in next year’s election.

He also asked all other aspirants from the south; Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Pius Anyim, and Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, to declare their support for Obi’s candidacy.

Okupe berated the national leadership of PDP over the yet-to-be resolved zoning of the presidency.

I align with Afenifere, says Okupe

The PDP chieftain said he aligned himself with Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, and took the decision to withdraw in the interest of equity and justice.

His words:

“In aligning myself with the wish of our elders and in the interest of equity and justice, I publicly admit that the 2023 political race must be conceded to the South-East; that is, the Igbos.

“I therefore, here and now proclaim that I am, as I have said publicly several times, withdrawing from the presidential race and I am declaring my support for the best aspirant not only in Igboland, but in Nigeria as a whole.

“I and my supporters within and outside the PDP are teaming up with His Excellency, Peter Obi.

“At the same time, I want to enjoin all other aspirants from the South; Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Anyim, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike to come with me and let us team up with Peter Obi. So we can give the South the best possible chance."

