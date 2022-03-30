An influential chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Akin Ogunbiyi, has left the party

Ogunbiyi made public his decision to resign from the opposition party in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu on Wednesday, March 30

The former PDP chieftain recently dropped his ambition to become Osun governor through the 2022 gubernatorial election

Akin Ogunbiyi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun on Wednesday, March 30, resigned from the party.

Ogunbiyi's resignation from the party came days after he withdrew from the 2022 Osun PDP governorship primaries.

Ogunbiyi accused the Ayu-led NWC of the PDP OF bias (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

He accused the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party of bias, Punch reports.

However, in a letter addressed to Ayu, Ogunbiyi expressed gratitude to the PDP boss for the “interaction and engagements within the party over the years.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2023: Massive blow for PDP as 70 Gombe chieftains dump party, defect to APC

Meanwhile, Gombe state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had received 70 defectors from the PDP in Dukku local government area of the state.

The defectors who were ward executives of the party in the local government announced their defection to the ruling party over the weekend when they visited the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

The group was received at the Gombe Government House by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abubakar Kari, who said with this action they were entitled to enjoy more dividends of the party and governance.

Seeking more members

He said his administration is people-oriented with a clear vision of bringing development to their doorsteps and called on them to convince more members of the opposition parties to join APC.

Commenting on the impact of the defectors to the party, Kari added, “Just like the slogan of our governor, no shaking is no shaking, we are good to go.”

High profile defection hits PDP as former commissioner, special adviser, others join APC in northern state

In another development, a former commissioner in Gombe state, Barr Babagoro Hashidu, and former special adviser, Maigari Malala, have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC.

The duo who both served under the PDP-led government of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo joined the APC alongside Kari Daba, a prominent PDP elder in Kwami local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng