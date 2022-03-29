Some leading PDP aspirants have met to agree on a course to follow regarding the party’s zoning formula

Those that met include Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Muhammmed

The meeting was the second of its kind by the aspirants, with the exception of Mr Abubakar, in the last five days

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, leading presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have again met to discuss their options.

This comes as debate on the party’s zoning formula continues ahead of the exercise

Just like its ruling counterpart, APC, the PDP has not declared the zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the polls.

Leading presidential aspirants in PDP have again met to discuss their options. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

Despite the position of southern politicians clamouring for the ticket to be zoned to the region, the aspirants who are mainly northerners at a meeting attended by Atiku Abubakar, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Muhammmed of Bauchi, discussed consensus building.

The meeting was the second of its kind by the aspirants, with the exception of Abubakar, in the last five days. A similar meeting with the trio in attendance was held last Thursday.

The meeting was disclosed by former Senate president, Bukola Saraki on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

"Earlier tonight, alongside Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed, and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatuddeen, we visited former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to consult with him on our ongoing discussions about consensus building in our great party, PDP."

