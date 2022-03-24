More intriguing news has begun to emerge ahead of the 2023 presidential election leaving citizens in suspense on who will be the next president

Flag bearers of the A-list political parties have not been determined yet but it seems as though the competition between political heavyweights is becoming tougher

Several political pundits has predicted that the 2023 general election might be the toughest election Nigerians will witness in many years to come

The former running mate of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi has officially joined the race to contest the 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports.

He made his declaration on Thursday, March 24 in Anambra at the state government conference hall in Akwa.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday made an official declaration at the ICC in Abuja. Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar)

Legit.ng gathered that Obi who was present at the declaration of his former boss Atiku Abubakar in Abuja yesterday declared his ambition before the state monarchs.

He said:

“I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey he must first tell his fathers.

“I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate but today I want to come out on my own."

2023: Peter Obi issues pre-manifesto as he declares ambition

He however noted that his appearance in front of the monarchs was to seek their blessings, support, and prayers as he embarks on the quest for the number one administrative seat in Nigeria.

He also noted that he is an advocate of oneness and unity of the country and he feels the country needs someone like him the stir the ship of administration to glory

He said:

“If I am voted as the president, I will secure Nigeria, create jobs for the teaming youths of the country, and pull Nigeria out of poverty.

“Everything I have done regarding resources, I have managed them proudly.

“I want to move this country forward. I’m a Nigerian, I believe in one united Nigeria, I want it secure."

He said his quest for the presidency is to serve and not for the sake of prestige or position.

Obi stated in confidence that he believes in his abilities and capacity to lead Nigeria to glory.

