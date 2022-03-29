Ahead of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for Saturday, May 28, the agenda for a consensus candidate is gradually gaining momentum

The trio of Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, and Bala Mohammed has intensified plans to ensure that the consensus policy become a reality with a visit to Taraba state

Meanwhile, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has vehemently dismissed talk of consensus candidacy stating that his position remains with the zoning format of selection

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the consensus agenda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fronted by Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, and Bala Mohammed has been backed by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Vanguard reports.

Governor Ishaku described the initiative as a “wonderful golden initiative” pledging his full support to the move.

The trio of Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal have all declared their interest to run for presidency in 2023. Photo Credit: (Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal)

Legit.ng gathered that the trio of Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala paid a courtesy visit to the Taraba state governor in other to cement the policy of consensus.

Recall that there have been contrasting opinions about the idea of a consensus against the already existing zoning system.

The likes of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom have vehemently stated that his position on the selection of the presidential candidate for the party should remain in the zoning format.

2023: Governor Ortom aims a dig at Atiku

Ortom also stated that he will not be rooting for any candidate above the age of 70-years in what seems to be a direct cheap shot at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who is currently 75-years old.

He also stated that he is giving his full support to the candidacy of Governor Nyesom Wike of River state who also recently declared his ambition to run for the presidency.

Wike who has also criticized the consensus policy stated that those clamouring for consensus candidacy are being selfish and do not have respect for the constitution of the party.

Contrastingly, Governor Ishaku of Taraba is of a different opinion as he believes the policy of consensus candidacy will be best for that party as he sues for unity and co-operation amongst the party stalwarts.

He said:

“I am sure my colleagues too will give you the same support and any right-thinking person should be able to support this mission.

“We need to salvage our people, reduce their pains in our people and provide security. People could travel midnight from here to Lagos and Maiduguri before, but now, even in the afternoon you cannot travel. That is so bad. We need to put our hands together and work for Nigeria by bringing first unity among ourselves and then we can get the whole country united in one accord.”

Speaking during the visit, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said despite the individual ambition of some party bigwigs, the unity of the party is pivotal to attaining victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“What is important now is to provide leadership and unity, close ranks because if we all go to the primary, you know the problems that it will create and we have agreed to work together and come up with a candidate.”

2023: Wike speaks on withdrawing from presidential

Meanwhile, days after declaring his ambition for presidency, Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has hinted that he might be dropping his ambition.

Governor Wike told Channels TV journalists in an interview on Monday, March 28, that he is willing and ready to obey whatever decision the opposition party makes on the 2023 presidential election.

According to the Rivers governor, what is most important is the good of the party. He added that being a very gentle and honest man, every situation does not need to benefit him.

2023: Group calls for Ortom’s resignation as chairman PDP zoning C'tee

Also, Governor Samuel Ortom has been told to resign his position as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party zonning committee.

A group known as Democrats Group (TDG) made this call on Monday, March 28 in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by its Director-General, Asiwaju Abidemmy Elegbede.

The group while justifying the demand for Ortom's resignation alluded to the political relationship which exists between the governor and his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

