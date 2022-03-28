Governor Samuel Ortom has vehemently stated that he will not support a presidential candidate above 70 years of age

The Benue state governor during a meeting with Bukola Saraki and Aminu Tambuwal reiterated his devotion to the already existing policy of zoning in PDP

Saraki however appealed to Ortom that the idea of a consensus candidate is to avoid rancour within the party

Benue, Makurdi - Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, March 28 met with the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom over the issue of consensus candidacy and zoning.

Punch newspaper reported that Saraki who led a delegation of other top members of the Peoples Democratic Party to Benue state said the introduction of consensus candidacy is to avoid acrimony within the party faithful.

Governor Samuel Ortom said he will not be supporting any candidate above 70-years. Photo Credit: (Samuel Ortom)

Saraki also stated that his visit to Makurdi was to intimate Governor Ortom of this development as a major stakeholder in the party, Legit.ng gathered.

He said:

“I’m here today with two brothers, the governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal and, of course, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, as part of the ongoing consultation of the three of us who have shown indication to aspire for presidency under our great party.

“On our own about a couple of weeks ago, we felt that, in the interest of our great party, we should be able to come together and find a consensus candidate among us."

Saraki also stated that party members should remember that the interest of the party and Nigerians should be put into consideration as the main goal is to win in the forthcoming presidential poll in 2023.

Saraki sues for unity amongst party stalwarts

The former senate president also called on party stakeholders to embrace unity within as it is key to PDP clinching the presidential seat in Aso Rock.

Saraki said the party is capable of restoring all the lost glories of the country that only a united body of stakeholders will be able to guarantee the victory of the party.

He said:

“That’s a better way to unite the party and reduce the rancour in the process. To do that, we must also carry along key stakeholders of the party, leaders like yourself, and that’s why we are here today.

“The seriousness comes from our total belief in the unity of our party. All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country; it’s about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we are here.”

Governor Ortom in response to Saraki’s appeal reiterated his devotion to the ideology of zoning which he said should be zoned to the southern region of the country.

He, however, advocated for the selection of a younger candidate, stating that anyone beyond 70 should not be considered for the presidency.

He said:

“Any person beyond 70 years should not be looking for presidency. These are people, today, we are in computer age and these three gentlemen you see here are computer literate and they have the capacity.

“We cannot continue to be in the analogue. How many of you were alive in 1930 or 1945? During the Second World War, how many of you were born that time? Even me, I was born in 1961. So, the world has changed, we are now in the digital world and we must computerise and digitise governance too,”.

Governor Ortom backs Wike for presidency

In another recent development, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom said he is solidly behind Governor Wike’s presidential ambition.

He said Wike has been very supportive to his people and highly instrumental in restoring peace to the state during the farmers and herders crisis in the state.

Ortom also expressed and extended his arm of appreciation to the Rivers state governor for also supporting internally displaced persons who were affected due to the crisis.

2023: PDP bigwigs slams open contest policy

Some top PDP members have kicked against the possibility of an open contest policy in the selection of a presidential candidate for the party.

The party stalwarts who preferred to be anonymous said an open contest will be going against the already existing norm of the party.

They urged that the party's policy should be strictly adhered to and nobody should allow the ambition of an individual to jeopardize the party.

