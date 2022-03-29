Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zones its presidential ticket to the north, he will drop his ambition.

Governor Wike told Channels TV journalists in an interview on Monday, March 28, that he is willing and ready to obey whatever decision the opposition party makes on the 2023 presidential election.

Wike said he will drop his presidential ambition if the PDP zones its ticket to the zones (Photo: GovWike)

According to the Rivers governor, what is most important is the good of the party. He added that being a very gentle and honest man, every situation does not need to benefit him.

“I am a very sincere person. There is nothing that can make me, because of power, violate simple agreement — whether it is written or unwritten; that makes you a gentleman.

“Just as I am today, if the party says they are zoning it to the north, I have no problem.”

He noted that this mindset has kept him in the party since 1998, adding that the PDP has given him everything and for this reason, he will defect to another platform because of a single decision that is not in his favour, The Cable which monitored the interview said.

“For me, that is why I have never left this party since 1998. Every decision must not be good to you. What is important as a party person is I believe in the party,” he added.

“The party has given me everything. I won’t because of the decision leave the party. I won’t do that.

“It is your belief in the party. I have no other place; I have no other party to go to. I cannot leave my party.”

