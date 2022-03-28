Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says that by God's grace he will win the 2023 presidential race.

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday.

This is coming a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor announced his ambition to run for president for the first time in Benue state.

Speaking further Wike said that together with the people they will implement an integrated plan to restore the safety and security of Nigerians.

He also vowed to tackle insecurity

