Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been asked to resign as the PDP zoning committee chairman ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The demand was made by one of the support groups in the opposition party known as The Democrats Group

The group stated that Wike's presidential declaration where Ortom was present, suggests the Benue chief executive will be biased as the committee's chair

FCT, Abuja - A pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as The Democrats Group (TDG), has called for the resignation of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state as chairman of the party's zoning committee.

The committee headed by Ortom is charged with the responsibility to advise the party on its direction on the contentious issue of zoning ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Ortom (left) has been accused of supporting his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike (right). Photo credit: Benue state government

The group made the call on Monday, March 28 through a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by its Director-General, Asiwaju Abidemmy Elegbede.

The group while justifying the demand for Ortom's resignation alluded to the political relationship which exists between the governor and his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Wike recently announced his decision to contest for the 2023 general elections while on a visit to Ortom.

According to the group, the declaration of support by the Benue governor for Wike's presidency is an aberration and tantamount to undue favouritism.

Part of the statement read:

“The Benue governor having openly expressed his position on zoning by clamouring for a southern president, should recuse himself as the chairman of the 37-man PDP zoning committee or the party leadership relieve him of his position as chairman and membership of the zoning committee.”

2023: Governor Wike declares for presidency in Benue state

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Wike said he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the PDP.

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, March 27.

The governor, who intimated the stakeholders about his intention to run for the presidency, solicited Benue PDP votes in the coming national delegates convention of the party, even as he stressed on zoning.

2023: Wike accuses Atiku, Saraki of betraying PDP in 2015 elections

While speaking to Benue PDP stakeholders, Wike accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki of betraying the PDP at the 2015 presidential polls.

According to him, the duo deserted the party when the PDP needed all hands on deck during the 2015 polls.

Wike stated that those who left the PDP when it mattered and ran back to seek refuge are in no place to make decisions for the party.

