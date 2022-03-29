Ovation has been coming from all parts of the country to celebrate the life of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he turns 70 today, Tuesday, March 29

The national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been revered by many as a true political leader and mentor

Many have credited the success of their political career to him for his undiluted and hovering support through the years

In celebration of the 70th birthday of the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly have heaped praises on the political icon, Legit.ng reports.

The Lagos parliament has identified Tinubu as a highly influential figure that has helped in the positive transition of democracy in Lagos even down to the Lagos parliament.

Speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa walked majestically to his seat to commence the special plenary in honour of Bola Tinubu: Photo Credit: (Lagos State House of Assembly)

Source: Facebook

During a special plenary held in honour of the national leader, the Lagos parliament said he was instrumental in the state legislative chamber obtaining financial autonomy.

Speaking at the special plenary, the speaker of the Lagos parliament, Mudashiru Obasa lauded Tinubu for his leadership role over the years stating that he has proven himself time and time again as a true leader.

Obasa lauds Tinubu's impact to development in Lagos

Obasa who was in the mood of gratitude thanked Tinubu for his consistent support and his immense contribution to the development of the state.

He said:

"It is better to celebrate people that have contributed immensely to the development of the society.

"This Assembly has distinguished itself in all areas. This House has been running independently of the executive arm with financial autonomy through the help of Asiwaju. When he came in as the governor, he increased the IGR of the state.”

Also speaking at the special plenary, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos parliament, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni praised Tinubu for his tireless course towards building a progress party over the years.

He said:

"It was easy for him to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he refused and focused on building a progressive party. We call on him to continue his ambition to become the President of Nigeria.”

Gbolahan Yishawu, a representative of Eti-Osa 2 also lauded the Tinubu for his extraordinary traits as he wished him many years ahead.

Another member of the Lagos parliament, Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) described Tinubu as a nobleman and one who is an embodiment of devotion to the good course of democracy. He also said Tinubu had all the necessary qualities to be the president of Nigeria.

Rotimi Abiru (Shomolu 2), said:

“Tinubu is a man of many parts, a true leader and the Mungo Park of our time. He laid the template for modern Lagos and he created agencies such as LASTMA, LAWMA, Office of Public Defender (OPD and others."

President Buhari sends special message to Tinubu

Meanwhile President Muhammadu Buhari has also joined in the celebration of the political icon as he turns 70 on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the president, he affirmed the contributions of the APC stalwart to the political, economic and social development of Nigeria, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

Buhari also noted and saluted his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

2023: Middle Belt Youths back Tinubu for presidency

Also in the celebration of his 70th birthday, youth across the Middle Belt region have endorsed the candidacy of Bola Tinubu for presidency.

The youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard said Tinubu deserves to become the APC's consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A statement released by the convener of the youths, Patrick Yakubu, and seen by Legit.ng said that the group reached a conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidential seat.

Source: Legit.ng