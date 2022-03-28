Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC leader 2023 presidential aspirant, will clock 70 on Tuesday, March 29

Ahead of the birthday, President Buhari Buhari has released a statement rejoicing with the former governor of Lagos state

The president saluted Tinubu's courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self-interest

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 70th birthday which comes up on Tuesday, March 29.

In a statement issued Monday, March 28, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of Nigeria, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

President Buhari rejoices with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he clocks 70 years on Tuesday, March 29. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The president also noted and saluted his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

He joined family members, friends, business and political associates in celebrating the septuagenarian, who he said “has diligently and progressively risen on the nation’s political ladder since 1992, fighting for democratic rule against many odds, angling for people-focused development and supporting visionary and purposeful leadership.”

He prayed that the Almighty God would increase Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, in strength, good health and wisdom to keep serving the nation, and humanity.

2023 presidency: Why Tinubu should be APC's consensus candidate, Middle Belt Youths reveal

Youths across the Middle Belt region of the country have called on the APC to endorse the candidacy of the party's national leader, Tinubu.

The youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard said Tinubu deserves to become the APC's consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A statement released by the convener of the youths, Patrick Yakubu, and seen by Legit.ng said that the group reached a conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidential seat.

