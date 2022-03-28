There are rumours that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele will contest the 2023 presidential elections.

The rumours were further fuelled by the huge number of support groups rooting for Emefiele who thronged the venue of the APC national convention

While Emefiele has kept mum on his purported presidential ambition, he has been endorsed by dozens of political groups in the past few weeks

FCT, Abuja - The name of Nigeria's apex bank chief, Godwin Emefiele has been dominant in political conversations in the country in recent times.

Emefiele has been mentioned as a potential successor to President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria prepares for another electoral contest in 2023.

Legit.ng lists 5 things to know about Emefiele:

1. Early years and education

Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele was born on August 4, 1961, in Lagos state, while his roots are firmly anchored in Ika South local government area of Delta state. He attended Government Primary School (formally Ansar-U Deen Primary School), Lagos between 1967 and 1973.

He had his secondary education at Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikeja, Lagos, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in June 1978. Emefiele holds a B.Sc. degree in Finance (1984), and an MBA in Finance in 1986, both from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He is also an alumnus of Executive Education at Stanford University, Harvard University (2004), and Wharton School of Business (2005).

2. Career

Prior to his joining the CBN, Emefiele spent over 26 years in commercial banking, icing it with his tenure as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s largest banks. He had earlier served as a director at Zenith Bank Plc and Zenith Bank (Gambia) Limited.

Under Emefiele’s leadership, Zenith Bank had strengthened its position as a leading financial institution in Africa, winning recognition and endorsements at home and abroad for giant strides.

3. Journey to CBN

On June 3, 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele as the 11th substantive CBN governor. He replaced Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

4. Achievements in CBN

Emefiele, as the CBN governor, is renowned for spearheading the diversification of Nigeria’s economy through long and medium-term strategies.

Under him, the CBN has established initiatives to genuinely tackle challenges of job creation, economic productivity, poverty eradication, and food security.

The Bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, piloted in Kebbi state, has financed 4.5 million farmers that have cultivated 5.3 million hectares across 21 commodities through 23 participating financial institutions in the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

5. Awards and Recognition

Emefiele was twice named LEADERSHIP Person of the Year, first in 2016 and then in 2020, for adding the concept of social business to the portfolio of Nigeria’s apex bank and ever anticipating areas of intervention; and for cushioning the economic backlash of the outbreak of COVID-19 on ordinary Nigerians.

