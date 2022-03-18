Breaking: President Buhari Returns After London Medical Check-Up

President Buhari has returned to Abuja from London, United Kingdom, after his trip for a medical check up

The presidential aircraft carrying the president landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09p.m

He was received on arrival by Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Musa Bello among others

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night returned to Abuja after spending 12 days in London, the United Kingdom, for for routine medical check-up.

The President arrived at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Buhari Friday night returned to Abuja after spending 12 days in London. Photo: Presidency Nigeria

Source: Twitter

He was received on arrival by Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Musa Bello,, Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, DIG of Police Hassan Sanusi, Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The president had earlier wanted to embark on the medical trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country, on March 5, but returned to Nigeria on March 4.

NAN reports that the presidential aircraft carrying the president landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7.09 p.m.

