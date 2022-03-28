A former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated Abdullahi Adamu on becoming APC's new national chairman

Senator Kalu was excited over Adamu's new role and boasted that the APC is sure to gain victory in 2023 with the new chairman steering the ship of the party

As part of his congratulatory message, the former Abia governor shared a video in which he was playing draft with Adamu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has shared an interesting video of himself and the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, playing draft.

The video was part of the congratulatory message the Senate's chief whip sent to Adamu a day after he rose to the new office by consensus at the national convention.

Kalu described Adamu as a seasoned politician (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Kalu who referred to Adamu as a consummate and seasoned public politician expressed confidence that the new APC boss will demonstrate his wealth of experience in public administration.

The senator was delighted over the development and stated that the helmsman will positively impact grassroots politics as a detribalised leader who works with passion.

He added that Adamu truly has what it takes to lead the ruling party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

His words:

"I am delighted with the emergence of former Governor of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The new helmsman will deploy his political dexterity and administrative acumen in galvanizing grassroots support for party.

"The former Governor is a highly detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for growth and progress of the country.

"The National Chairman has what it takes for the party to come out victorious in the 2023 general elections."

The former Abia governor, therefore, urged all party members and supporters to rally around Adamu as he takes the APC to greater heights.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu finally emerges APC national chairman

Recall that Adamu had emerged as the national chairman of the APC.

The new APC chairman was elected about a year and nine months after the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

Legit.ng gathered that Adamu was returned unopposed on Saturday, March 26, at the party’s national convention held at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

