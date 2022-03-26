Senator Abdullahi Adamu has emerged as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), about a year and nine months after the Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

He was returned unopposed on Saturday at the party’s national convention held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

BREAKING: New APC National Chairman Finally Emerges as Convention Continues

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State announced Adamu as the winner of the contest after he was endorsed by party members and leaders at the convention via a voice vote.

He had gone into the election as the consensus candidate following the withdrawal of his co-contenders from the contest.

