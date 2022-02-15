A group earlier disclosed that if Emefiele decides to throw his hat in the 2023 presidential ring, he would get massive support in the polity

But the CBN governor in other to clear the air on the recent calls from all and sundry, disclosed that the choice of leadership in 2022 is in God's hands

Meanwhile, the group reacted angrily to the verbal attacks on the CBN governor while noting that Emefiele is qualified to run for president in 2023

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN), has said that it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to map out his succession plan.

TheCable reports that Emefiele made this assertion in response to calls for him to throw his hat in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Emefiele says he remains focused on his job. Photo credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

The visit

The CBN governor spoke when a ‘group of his friends’, tagged ‘Friends of Godwin Emefiele’, visited him to discuss the controversy over his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

Emefiele's position

Emefiele, according to the group, maintained that he would leave his faith firmly in the hands of God as regards the choice of the leadership of the country in 2023.

The group reacts

The group said the verbal attacks on Emefiele over the rumoured 2023 bid are uncalled for, since he has not confirmed to anyone “he is running for President even as he is constitutionally qualified to do so”.

A statement signed by the group reads:

“Here is what he told us: That he remains focused on his job and will continue supporting the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government’s economic recovery drive; that in his career trajectory, right from his days as a young banker, he never asked, nor lobbied for a job.”

Emefiele prays to return Nigeria's economy to where it was when he was still a boy

Meanwhile, Emefiele had indicated that when he leaves office, his top priority would be to see Nigeria's economy back to where it was when he was a teenager.

He expressed optimism Nigeria had the resources to succeed, and restore the country to its former glory.

Emefiele, who just celebrated his 60th birthday, also spoke about some of the CBN's attempts to ensure the country's return to its former grandeur.

