APC leader, Bola Tinubu has sent his congratulatory messages to the newly appointed officers of the party's working committee

In a tweet, the presidential hopeful extended heartfelt gratitude to those who ensure the convention turns out successful and also urged the new officers to be ready as there is much work to be done

Meanwhile, some of the anointed candidates of President Muhammadu Buhari did not make it to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling APC

Earlier, the ruling party held its elective national convention from Saturday, March 26 to Sunday, March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During the convention, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the national chairman of the party.

Adamu emerged after six other aspirants stepped down.

Adamu emerged after six other aspirants stepped down.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Tinubu sends a powerful message to Adamu, other members of the new APC NWC.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Tinubu sends a powerful message to Adamu, other members of the new APC NWC. Photo credit: @officialABAT

He wrote:

"2022 APC NATIONAL CONVENTION

Yesterday,I was pleased to attend the National Convention of our dear party, the All Progressives Congress.I congratulate the CECPC, the membership of the convention planning sub-committees and all others involved in planning and executing the event."

He wrote:

The new officials

The former governor of Lagos state urged the newly elected officers to be ready to take on the role given and be ready to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

Tinubu tweeted and shared;

"I also congratulate all newly elected members of our new National Working Committee, led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. Be proud of your appointments but be, also, ready to work for you have much work to do."

Going forward

He further urged the party faithful to work together to move the party to greater heights ahead of the 2023 general election.

He wrote:

"Let us all, now, direct our focus on rallying behind our new NWC and move our party, the APC, towards a bright future, not just for our members but for all Nigerians as we continue to lead our nation, Nigeria, onwards to its manifest destiny."

#APC

#BAT.

Source: Legit.ng