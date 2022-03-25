2023 presidency: Four things Peter Obi said while declaring that will excite Nigerians
1. The Nigeria I will lead will create jobs, boost our economy, improve education. If I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country for better
2. I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive nation. As a Nigerian, I want all parts of the country to be secured.
3. I'm not aspiring for a political position, but to serve the country.
4. Let me assure you that I will seriously contest for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.
Source: Legit.ng