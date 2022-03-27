Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa has become the consensus national chairman of the APC

Adamu, who is the preferred candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position, would take over from the chairman of caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni

A former deputy governor of Osun state, Iyiola Omisore was a consensus candidate for the position of the party's national secretary

Hours before the announcement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa) as the consensus candidate for the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the convention ground on Saturday, March 26, a full list other consensus candidates emerged.

Legit.ng gathered that two members of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), contesting for National Working Committee (NWC) positions at the were missing from the final unity list of the party.

Governor Buni caretaker members were edged out APC national convention.

Source: Twitter

The missing names included former Senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani and former national youth leader, Barrister Ismail Ahmed.

The Nation reported that Nnamani lost in his bid to be elected as deputy national chairman (south) to Chief Emma Enaukwu while Ahmed lost the national organizing secretary to Suleiman Argungu of Kebbi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Former Osun state deputy governor Omisore becomes APC national secretary

From the unity list, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa) becomes the national chairman, Otunba Iyiola Omisore (Osun) becomes the national secretary.

Chief Enaukwu was the national vice chairman (southeast) of the party under the Chief John Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole leadership.

Other National Working Committee (NWC) members who survived the heavy horse trading include Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno) and Barrister Festus Fuanter (Plateau) as Deputy National chairman north and deputy national secretary among others.

The southwest unity list was signed by the five state governors, namely: Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state; Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state who doubles as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Full list of 54 consensus candidates endorsed by APC during convention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had preciously reported that the APC released the names of its consensus candidates.

It was reported that the list, which was signed by governors of the party, came just as delegates are gathered in Abuja for the ongoing party’s national convention.

According to the party’s ‘Endorsement List' released on Saturday, Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, was selected for the position of national chairman of the party.

Source: Legit.ng