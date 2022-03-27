FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Eagle Square in Abuja for the swearing-in of the new national executives of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reports that the newly elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC have been sworn-in in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, members of the NWC took their oath of office with President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and leaders and members of the party in attendance.

The Chairman of the Convention Election Committee, Governor Badaru Abubakar said of the 36 offices in the NWC only five were contested while the rest were through consensus.

