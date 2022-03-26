Amid the political intrigues playing out in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a photo of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state sitting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has surfaced on Twitter.

The photo which has drawn reactions from Nigerians on Twitter was shared by the Kaduna governor's son, Bello El-Rufai, on Thursday, March 24.

What a huge Combo! Reactions as El-Rufai's Son Shares Photo Of His Father And Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, has declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

While at least three governors have openly declared their support for the APC leader's ambition, Governor El-Rufai and many other governors on the platform of the ruling party have not openly pitched their tents with any aspirant.

Thus, Bello's sharing of a photo of the two APC chieftains have ignited speculations. While some guess the photo means El-Rufai is backing Tinubu's ambition, others speculate whether the Kaduna governor may emerge running mate to the former Lagos governor.

Shuraim Abubakar , @shuraim, tweeted:

"Hope that’s not the combination 2023."

In his own comment, Olajide Balogun,@olajt, simply tweeted:

"Shhh!!! Keep them guessing."

A. A. Alhaji, @AZ_BinBaz, said:

"What a huge Combo!!!"

#ThankASoldier, @DipoSpeak, said:

"This combo go make sense , some folks won't sleep from now , they will run sonmany agenda and it will still fly. We dey observe fully."

Dr. Ahmad, @Ahmad_ismaillll, said:

"This combination will be great for Nigeria BAT2023✔️"

TAH-LI-KAH, @freetalkerr, said:

"Dem no de fight again????"

Bonaparte, @abba_mashasha, said:

"Now that elrufai is included I'm completely on this train I hope he will be VP vision 2027"

Source: Legit.ng