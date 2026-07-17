A Nigerian lady who worked as a lecturer in Nigeria documented herself cleaning a hotel bathroom in Canada, addressing critics of her career switch

She responded to those mocking her new role, making clear that financial independence mattered more to her than social approval

Fellow Nigerian immigrants in the comments shared their own stories of starting with cleaning jobs before landing bigger opportunities abroad

A Nigerian lady who traded a lecturing career back home for a cleaning job in Canada went viral on TikTok after posting a defiant response to those who questioned her choices.

In the video, she was seen dressed in navy blue scrubs and a patterned headscarf, confidently going about her cleaning duties in what appeared to be a hotel bathroom, spray bottle in hand and a green microfiber cloth at the ready.

Lecturer begins working as cleaner in Canada. Photo credit: @Jojo'slifestyle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady performs cleaning job in Canada

Her smiles and playful gestures at the camera in the video posted via her TikTok account @Jojo's lifestyle made it clear she had no regrets.

Rather than shy away from the comparisons people drew between her former professional status and her current job, she leaned into them.

Reactions as Nigerian lecturer becomes cleaner in Canada

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Mimi said:

"It only gets better dear. I cleaned for 6 months, then I landed a job in Microsoft Toronto."

@BBB_Fafronlife said:

"My Ist job in Canada was a cleaning job. Me that have PHD and a lecturing job before l left 9ja. But today I have a home day care and even got grant to fund it.Will start my cleaning business soon. Sis you can start your own and later employ persons. There is money in cleaning business."

@Eazy, MEng added:

"In life, as long as you’re moving it’s always impressive. A lazy person with zero positivity will never climb the ladder of success. Lot of us here know where we started from. Document lot of moments like this. You’ll be glad you did. Cheers!"

See the post below:

PhD holder works as cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man with three university degrees reportedly worked as a cleaner at Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

The man, identified as Dr Enyi Onyebuchi Paul, was said to have started in the school as a cleaner but studied his way up.

Source: Legit.ng