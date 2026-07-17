A lady identified as Elliott shared on TikTok the amount she earns from a three-hour cleaning shift in France every Wednesday

Elliott expressed pride in her work, noting that the cleaning job has become a reliable source of income for her in France

Her TikTok video drew widespread attention as viewers reacted to her earnings from a single weekly shift abroad

A Nigerian lady living in France has gone viral on TikTok after revealing how much she earns from a part-time cleaning job she takes on once a week.

The lady, who goes by Elliott on TikTok, shared a short video documenting her Wednesday cleaning shift in France, disclosing that the three-hour job pays her 180 euros (approximately N290,000) each time.

Lady shares salary she earns in France. Photo credit: @Elliott/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Elliott's weekly cleaning routine in France

In the video, Elliott expressed pride in what she earns, saying:

"How I make 180 euro in 3 hour in France. Proud of myself in France. I work cleaning job ever Wednesday."

The figures she shared drew considerable attention online, with some viewers struck by the fact that a single weekly shift could generate that level of income.

Elliott expresses satisfaction with earnings in France

For context, 180 euros translates to a sum that exceeds what some full-time workers in Nigeria take home in a month, which helps explain why the video resonated so strongly.

Rather than presenting an idealised version of life abroad, the lady offered a straightforward and honest account of how she is building a livelihood in France through consistent, physical work.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared her experience working in Italy, revealing how much she earned in her first job.

She explained how much her monthly salary sometimes totaled despite working extra hours and shifts within a year.

Source: Legit.ng