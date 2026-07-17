A man wants to bring his younger brother to Canada first, but his wife says he should bring her and their child before anyone else

The husband says his father used his retirement money to help him move abroad, so he wants to help his younger brother first

The wife disagrees with her husband's plan, and the issue has caused a serious disagreement in their marriage

A wife has engaged in a serious disagreement with her husband over his plan to bring his younger brother abroad instead of bringing her years after he relocated overseas.

In 2021, the husband travelled abroad with the help of part of his father's retirement benefits, which amounted to about N13 million to N14 million.

Husband explains why he wants to relocate younger brother before bringing wife abroad. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rawpixel/Kryssia Campos

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Woman challenges husband's plan to relocate brother

Using part of his retirement benefits, the father sponsored his son to travel abroad so he would be able to send money home and support the family. That plan eventually worked, as the son has consistently sent money home.

The wife of the man who travelled abroad receives money regularly from her husband, who relocated with part of the retirement money provided by his father.

While abroad, he has also been able to support his family by sending money to his father and other relatives while also taking care of his wife.

Years later, the husband suggested that he wanted to bring his younger brother to Canada so that once his brother settled down and started working, he would then be able to bring his wife over. However, she disagreed, insisting that he should bring her to Canada instead of his brother.

She urged him to save up the money his father had spent sponsoring him to Canada and pay it back to him so that his father could sponsor her abroad instead. However, her husband insisted on bringing his younger brother first, and this has caused a serious disagreement in their marriage.

Wife disagrees with her husband's plan

The incident was shared on social media by a friend of the wife, who narrated the situation.

Sharing the story on X, @Tobielobba wrote:

"My friend is crashing out because her husband, who has been abroad since 2021, wants to relocate his brother instead of her."

"Back in 2021, her husband’s father retired and received about ₦13–₦14M as his retirement benefits. He used part of that money to send him abroad so he’d be able to send money home and support the family. That was the plan, and it happened."

"Over the years, he has consistently sent money home to his wife and child, as well as to his parents. As time went on, he got a better job, became more financially stable, and started sending even more money. He increased his wife’s monthly allowance and also increased the amount he sent to his father."

"Earlier this year, he told his wife he wanted to bring his younger brother to Canada."

"She was shocked at how he could choose to bring his brother first when she and her child were still in Nigeria. She felt they should come first."

"Her husband explained his reasons and said his father sacrificed his retirement money to allow him to relocate and because of that sacrifice, he feels he owes it to his family to help his younger brother first. He also added that once his brother is settled in and starts working, the responsibility of supporting the family back home won’t rest on him alone anymore. That would make it much easier for him to bring her."

"She disagreed completely and suggested that if he truly wanted to repay his father, he could simply save up the amount his father spent on him and give it back to him instead of bringing his brother abroad first. To her, they should be the priority."

"The husband, on the other hand, insists that because his father emptied his pension to help him relocate, the normal and honorable thing to do is to repay that sacrifice by helping his brother first."

Read the story below about the woman who challenged her husband's plan to bring his brother abroad.

Canadian woman's Lagos airport experience sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man based in Canada recounted how his Canadian friend was denied entry into Nigeria after arriving at a Lagos airport without a valid visa.

According to the man, the woman allegedly attempted to offer an immigration officer up to $1,000 to gain entry into the country despite not having the required travel documents. However, the officer refused the offer, and the story sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians praising the immigration official for enforcing the rules.

Source: Legit.ng