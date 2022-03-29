Nollywood actress Shola Kosoko recently shared some photos of her alongside the likes of Desmond Elliot, Saheed Balogun, Eniola Ajao, and Yomi Fabiyi

The actress revealed the photos were taken during the special plenary session for the birthday of former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu

The photos have since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians dragging Shola and threatening to unfollow her

Shola Kosoko, a Nollywood actress and one of the daughters of veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko is making headlines after sharing photos of herself and some of her colleagues like Desmond Elliot, Saheed Balogun, Yomi Fabiyi and Eniola Ajao.

The Nollywood actress, in the caption of her post, revealed the photos were taken at the Lagos State House of Assembly during the special plenary for the birthday of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also vying to become the next president of the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Shola Kosoko attends a plenary session for Tinubu's 70th birthday with colleagues.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Shola wrote:

"I honoured an invitation alongside my colleagues to the Special plenary session for the celebration of Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu birthday."

See the post below:

Nigerians drag Shola, other celebs

The photos have since sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians. Legit.ng captured some of the photos, see them below:

princess_honeybel:

"Me I no #endsars is just a show off, the matter no really concern una, honouring tinubu invitation my foot."

psalmist_oye:

"Hmmmm, it’s a pity."

design_byajoke:

"Awon alatenuje set of people.. Na so d bribe don start ... una go chop for his birthday party so dat e go bribe una to vote for him during presidential campaign."

ajagunbelleti:

"Our number one problem is being hypocritical in all we did. Honoring and using you to campaign at the expense of Nigerians. Celebrities, with all this stunts."

supastarwealth:

"I’m so disappointed and I’m unfollowing now."

President Buhari sends birthday message to Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoiced with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 70th birthday which comes up on Tuesday, March 29.

In a statement issued Monday, March 28, by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of Nigeria, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

The president also noted and saluted his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with the vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments, without minding tribe or creed.

