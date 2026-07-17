Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Ex-FUOYE SUG President Opens Up on How Tiwa Savage Inspired Him After Leaked Video
Celebrities

Ex-FUOYE SUG President Opens Up on How Tiwa Savage Inspired Him After Leaked Video

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Ex-FUOYE SUG president James Adio has revealed how Tiwa Savage’s experience with a leaked private tape gave him the courage to survive his own ordeal
  • Adio said the singer’s ability to overcome the controversy reminded him that his own viral scandal would not define his life
  • The former student leader also opened up about the support he received from students, his family and, particularly, his mother

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Former Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Students’ Union Government president James Adio has revealed that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage inspired him to remain strong after an explicit video allegedly involving him surfaced online.

Speaking in a recent interview with Tiamiyu Adebayo TV, Adio compared his experience to the singer’s leaked private tape controversy.

Tiwa Savage, FUOYE-SUG, Afrobeats, singer
James Adio says Tiwa Savage’s experience with a leaked private tape gave him the courage to survive his own ordeal. Photos: James Adio/Tiwa Savage.
Source: Instagram
“Tiwa Savage, the popular musician, faced something like this… in fact, I am not half of where she was… but she overcame,” he said.

For Adio, that became a reminder that public embarrassment did not have to be the end of his story.

Read also

Davido opens up on what his daughters asked about his multiple baby mamas

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

“I have not come this far to give up,” he added.

‘If I give up, I have failed’ - James Adio

Adio said he was initially unaware of the intense online conversations surrounding the video.

However, after checking his phone and reading comments, he realised that many people were still standing by him.

“If I actually give up, I have failed the people because they actually believe in me,” he said.

The former SUG president also credited his former students and family for helping him remain strong.

His mother, in particular, became a major source of encouragement.

Adio had faced two major controversies after FUOYE suspended him over alleged financial extortion involving newly admitted students. Shortly afterwards, the private video surfaced online.

Despite the difficult period, Adio has completed his studies and signed out from the university.

Watch the YouTube video of James Adio's interview talking about his ordeal here:

Read also

Ubi Franklin shares biggest mistake of his life, warns young people about baby mama drama

Tiwa Savage, Afrobeats, singer, FUOYE-SUG
James Adio says Tiwa Savage ability to overcome the controversy reminded him that his own viral scandal would not define his life. Photo: Tiwa Savage.
Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage opens up on motherhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career during an interview on an episode of the FlowWithKorty podcast.

She explained that childbirth affected her emotionally and professionally, admitting she struggled to bond with her son after learning she was expecting a boy instead of a girl.

The singer added that her body changes after childbirth, and losing a major Pepsi campaign deepened her struggles, although she now describes her son, Jamil, as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Tiwa SavageNigerian Celebrity GistsInstagram
Hot:
Eid al fitr Public holidays Premier league Kyle filipowski Dino guilmette