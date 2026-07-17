Ex-FUOYE SUG president James Adio has revealed how Tiwa Savage’s experience with a leaked private tape gave him the courage to survive his own ordeal

Adio said the singer’s ability to overcome the controversy reminded him that his own viral scandal would not define his life

The former student leader also opened up about the support he received from students, his family and, particularly, his mother

Former Federal University, Oye-Ekiti Students’ Union Government president James Adio has revealed that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage inspired him to remain strong after an explicit video allegedly involving him surfaced online.

Speaking in a recent interview with Tiamiyu Adebayo TV, Adio compared his experience to the singer’s leaked private tape controversy.

James Adio says Tiwa Savage’s experience with a leaked private tape gave him the courage to survive his own ordeal. Photos: James Adio/Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

“Tiwa Savage, the popular musician, faced something like this… in fact, I am not half of where she was… but she overcame,” he said.

For Adio, that became a reminder that public embarrassment did not have to be the end of his story.

“I have not come this far to give up,” he added.

‘If I give up, I have failed’ - James Adio

Adio said he was initially unaware of the intense online conversations surrounding the video.

However, after checking his phone and reading comments, he realised that many people were still standing by him.

“If I actually give up, I have failed the people because they actually believe in me,” he said.

The former SUG president also credited his former students and family for helping him remain strong.

His mother, in particular, became a major source of encouragement.

Adio had faced two major controversies after FUOYE suspended him over alleged financial extortion involving newly admitted students. Shortly afterwards, the private video surfaced online.

Despite the difficult period, Adio has completed his studies and signed out from the university.

Watch the YouTube video of James Adio's interview talking about his ordeal here:

James Adio says Tiwa Savage ability to overcome the controversy reminded him that his own viral scandal would not define his life. Photo: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage opens up on motherhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career during an interview on an episode of the FlowWithKorty podcast.

She explained that childbirth affected her emotionally and professionally, admitting she struggled to bond with her son after learning she was expecting a boy instead of a girl.

The singer added that her body changes after childbirth, and losing a major Pepsi campaign deepened her struggles, although she now describes her son, Jamil, as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng