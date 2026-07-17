Full Official List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Austria With no Visa in 2026
- The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalisation (OeAD) has updated its guidelines on visa exemptions for foreign travellers
- Under the policy, citizens from selected countries can enter and reside in Austria visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180-day window
- The guidelines also clarify how holders of valid residence permits from other countries can visit Austria without applying for a fresh visa
Austria, a major destination in the European Schengen Area, has detailed the guidelines governing visa-free travel into its borders.
While holders of standard Nigerian passports require a Schengen visa to enter Austria, the country's updated framework provides alternative pathways for Nigerians with dual nationality, as well as those holding residence permits in other European countries.
How the visa exemption works
According to the official document published by the OeAD, travellers from approved countries can enter and reside in Austria for up to 90 days within a 180-day period without needing a visa.
Though Nigeria is not on the list of visa-free countries, the policy outlines two major exemptions highly beneficial to the Nigerian diaspora:
- Schengen Residence Title Holders: If you are a Nigerian citizen holding a valid residence permit from another Schengen member state, you do not need a visa to enter and visit Austria for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.
- Dual Citizens: Nigerians who have relocated and acquired citizenship in eligible countries can travel directly to Austria using their second passports.
Countries that can enter Austria visa-free
According to the official list, nationals of the following countries and territories do not require a visa for short-term stays:
- A – G: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras.
- H – M: Hong Kong (HKSAR & British National Overseas passport holders only), Israel, Japan (up to 6 months), Kiribati, Republic of Korea (South), Republic of Kosovo, Liechtenstein (unlimited), Macau, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro.
- N – S: New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Solomon Islands, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Switzerland (unlimited).
- T – Z: Taiwan (only passports containing an identity card number), Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican State, Venezuela.
African countries on Zimbabwe's visa on arrival list
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe's government published the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut.
Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng