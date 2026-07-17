The Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalisation (OeAD) has updated its guidelines on visa exemptions for foreign travellers

Under the policy, citizens from selected countries can enter and reside in Austria visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180-day window

The guidelines also clarify how holders of valid residence permits from other countries can visit Austria without applying for a fresh visa

Austria, a major destination in the European Schengen Area, has detailed the guidelines governing visa-free travel into its borders.

While holders of standard Nigerian passports require a Schengen visa to enter Austria, the country's updated framework provides alternative pathways for Nigerians with dual nationality, as well as those holding residence permits in other European countries.

Austria publishes a list of countries that can visit with no visa. Photo credit: Alexander Van der Bellen

Source: UGC

How the visa exemption works

According to the official document published by the OeAD, travellers from approved countries can enter and reside in Austria for up to 90 days within a 180-day period without needing a visa.

Though Nigeria is not on the list of visa-free countries, the policy outlines two major exemptions highly beneficial to the Nigerian diaspora:

Schengen Residence Title Holders: If you are a Nigerian citizen holding a valid residence permit from another Schengen member state, you do not need a visa to enter and visit Austria for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Dual Citizens: Nigerians who have relocated and acquired citizenship in eligible countries can travel directly to Austria using their second passports.

Countries that can enter Austria visa-free

According to the official list, nationals of the following countries and territories do not require a visa for short-term stays:

A – G: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras.

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras. H – M: Hong Kong (HKSAR & British National Overseas passport holders only), Israel, Japan (up to 6 months), Kiribati, Republic of Korea (South), Republic of Kosovo, Liechtenstein (unlimited), Macau, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro.

Hong Kong (HKSAR & British National Overseas passport holders only), Israel, Japan (up to 6 months), Kiribati, Republic of Korea (South), Republic of Kosovo, Liechtenstein (unlimited), Macau, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro. N – S: New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Solomon Islands, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Switzerland (unlimited).

New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Solomon Islands, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Switzerland (unlimited). T – Z: Taiwan (only passports containing an identity card number), Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Vatican State, Venezuela.

African countries on Zimbabwe's visa on arrival list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zimbabwe's government published the full list of countries eligible for visa on arrival, with several African nations making the cut.

Eligible travellers can pre-fill their entry declarations online before travelling, making the process quicker upon arrival.

Source: Legit.ng